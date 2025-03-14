Volunteering leads to 'dream job' for Zara

Zara Marwood, who clinched her dream job after volunteering.

“JUST apply and have a go!”

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That's the advice from a Doncaster woman who has clinched her “dream job” after gaining valuable experience while volunteering.

Zara Marwood was studying for a psychology degree when she approached Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust to see if she could volunteer with the NHS Talking Therapies service in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old wanted to be a psychological wellbeing practitioner like her sister.

Zara, who graduated from the Open University last summer, said: “There was a trainee PWP worker advertised but I couldn’t apply because I hadn’t graduated.

“I knew I needed to get real life experience of working in mental health to be able to get my dream role.

“I approached the RDaSH service and they allowed me to volunteer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Volunteering meant I could shadow patients undergoing one-to-one counselling and attend group sessions, giving me a great insight into the role.”

Zara applied for the role, but wasn’t initially successful.

She carried on volunteering and clinched her dream role after her second application.

Zara has starts as a trainee PWP at Doncaster’s NHS Talking Therapies this month.

“I’m really looking forward to it, “said Zara. “Volunteering really helped me. I got to see whether I would like the role, or not, I got to meet the staff and gained great experience about the job before applying for the role.

“I’d say to anyone wondering about volunteering, just apply and have a go!”

Anyone interested in volunteering opportunities at RDaSH should contact Stuart Greenat by emailing [email protected].