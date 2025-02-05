Volunteer with the NHS

RDaSH's Stuart Green

A HEALTHCARE trust is to hold a volunteering event next month to showcase the administration opportunities it has to offer in the NHS.

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust provides a range of mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol services and community health services across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.

The trust's volunteering event will offer the chance to meet some of the team and talk about the volunteering roles available.

Stuart Green, patient experience and involvement lead, said: “We have a range of volunteering opportunities available.

“At the moment we are looking for people who are interested in doing some volunteering in administration and also volunteer drivers to take patients to and from their appointments.

“Volunteering is very rewarding whether you are looking for experience or simply have some spare time and want to give back to your local NHS.

“Come along and meet us and find out more.”

The event will be held n the drawing room at St Catherine’s House, off Tickhill Road, Balby,on Wednesday, February 12 from 11am to 12.30pm.

Light refreshments will be available on the day and there will also be the opportunity to start the process for volunteering with the trust.

Anyone interested in attending can simply can turn up on the day to the event or follow the link on the Health Jobs UK website https://www.healthjobsuk.com/job/v6941369 where more information is available.

Alternatively, further information is also available by emailing [email protected] and putting ‘Doncaster Volunteer event’ in the subject box.