Volunteer time valued at £18,000 in just three months

VOLUNTEERS who befriend lonely neighbours in Dearne communities have made a contribution to society worth more than £18,000 in the space of just three months.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between January and March, 103 volunteers worked in the Thurnscoe, Goldthorpe and Bolton on Dearne areas to support 154 isolated and lonely older neighbours, either through one-to-one contact, or group activities.

That worked out at more than 1,300 hours to time spent with them, which would have had a commercial value in excess of £18,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The b:friend service is operated through Dearne Area Council, a local branch of Barnsley Council, which has its own budget to spend in the area.

During that period, three new volunteers took part and, as well as the personal one-to-one visits, social clubs in Bolton-upon-Dearne and Thurnscoe met.

Both are at full capacity, with around two dozen people attending sessions. They are mainly women which reflects, in part, the impact on male life expectancy for former coal-mining communities.

The group has also updated its records, contacting those out in the community who had not been in touch for some time, after being ‘paired’ by b:friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That revealed some long-standing pairings were no longer active, either due to volunteers moving away, or bereavements of those they were link to.

Social clubs in Thurnscoe and Bolton are fully booked

All activities at the club are designed to fit with the Five Ways to Wellbeing model, so that all contribute to improving wellbeing, through learning new skills, working with others, keeping active, giving knowledge or time, or connecting with others.

The sessions help to promote a sense of community, as well as being a source of entertainment.