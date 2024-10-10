Withdrawn: Volunteers Gary Moore and Clive Wood with wooden poppies they have now stopped selling

AN INDEPENDENT group which maintains two Dearne war memorials has been told to stop selling home-made wooden poppies, which have generated income for their work, because they breach trademark rules.

Hoyland Remembrance and Parade Group also organise the annual Remembrance Sunday parade in Hoyland, planned for November 10.

But the group, all volunteers, has been told their wooden poppies infringe the Poppy Appeal’s trademark because they use the ‘two petal’ pattern.

So they have withdrawn their poppies from sale and told supporters they now rely on donations, until an alternative income source is found.

Care and attention: Hoyland war memorial

The group will continue to support the work of the Royal British Legion, which runs the Poppy Appeal, but some of those who responded to their announcement - on social media - were less forgiving, with some stating they will end their RBL membership.

They stated: “We will no longer be selling large wooden poppies. We have been contacted by the North East manager for the Poppy Appeal and told we are in breach of the Poppy Appeal trademark with these hand-made products.

“We are a not-for-profit organisation which purely supports Armed Forces Remembrance in Hoyland.

“All our funds go towards remembering our fallen through the preservation of the Hoyland and Blacker Hill war memorials and the Hoyland parade.

“We will have to rely on public donations more than ever, until the guys come up with something new.”

They have asked the public to continue supporting the Poppy Appeal and said: “Our members will be out selling poppies for the Poppy Appeal and manning the stands this year and every year.”

Some people have criticised the RBL online.

One stated: “Royal British Legion, you have just lost another three members.”

Another said: “This is saddening, knowing that this group fund themselves and also do continue to support the Royal British Legion.”

A spokesperson for the RBL said, “While we greatly appreciate everything our local communities do to support Remembrance, the two-petal poppy is the Royal British Legion’s registered trademark, and one of our most valuable assets, so we have to take a firm and consistent approach to protect both our trademark and our supporters.

"By donating through our official channels, the public know that their money is going to the Poppy Appeal and towards supporting our Armed Forces community.”