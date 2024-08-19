'Vital' charity teams up with entertainment venue for ‘play partnership’

Green Gables project worker Natalie Almond

A CHARITY supporting women, children and families to create better futures has teamed up with a local play entertainment venue to “break down barriers.”

YWCA Yorkshire’s Mexborough-based Green Gables site, which provides a range of safe housing and wrap-around support to 75 families across Doncaster, has partnered with Play Valley.

The charity, which also has projects in Sheffield and Rotherham, supported people experiencing homelessness, escaping domestic abuse, financial hardship and family breakdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, Green Gables project worker Natalie Almond reached out to Play Valley Doncaster owner Sarah Jesson to explore partnership working.

Sarah Jesson, said: “The work that Green Gables does supporting families and especially children across Doncaster aligns perfectly with our Play Valley ethos.

“I have personal experience of being a young mum and know only too well how vital it is to access community facilities that can help support a child’s development and deliver new experiences and connections for parents.

“This felt like the perfect opportunity to give something back locally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Play Valley in Doncaster offered 15 free play sessions and refreshments to Green Gables families, and local parents and children.

YWCA Yorkshire's Natalie Almond, said: “This new partnership has given our families the chance to socialise with other parents in our Green Gables community which is key to growing those all-important peer-to-peer support networks.

“It is a space for our children to embrace creative play with a range of age groups in an inclusive, safe and supportive environment.

We are incredibly grateful to Sarah and the wider Play Valley team here in Doncaster. On behalf of our families, we’d like to thank them for investing in the future of local people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free Green Gables sessions are held on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, with the first event welcoming seven families and five project workers to Play Valley on Water Vole Way in Doncaster.

Added Natalie: “For many of the families supported by Green Gables, this type of activity is outside of their reach financially, and lack of access to shared community spaces can exacerbate the isolation they experience.

“The Green Gables and Play Valley ‘play partnership’ is helping to break down barriers for families, supporting people to build new friendships and connections and to have new positive experiences.”