VIP guests for Fred as he celebrates his 105th birthday

Old soldier: Fred Adamson of Conisbrough reads a telegram from The King on his 105th birthday - pic by Kerrie Beddows

WHEN the defence minister and former Rotherham United stars drop in with gifts, it clearly isn’t a routine birthday.

And for Fred Adamson, thought to be Conisbrough’s oldest man, it was a special celebration indeed.

He marked his 105th birthday - notable because that is the key date when annual congratulations from King Charles begin. His last contact from Buckingham Palace was from the Queen, to mark his 100th birthday.

The old soldier - the oldest remaining veteran of the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry - got a visit from John Healey MP, who represents Conisbrough, along with two former players from his beloved Rotherham United.

Young soldier: Fred Adamson during his KOYLIs service

Club ambassador and former player John Breckin and former star Paul Stancliffe also turned up, with a football signed by the current squad.

Fred’s love of the Millers dates back to his early life in Rotherham, before the family moved to Conisbrough when his father got a job at Denaby Main colliery.

He was educated at Mexborough Grammar School and, unlike his brothers, was determined not to have a career underground.

That eventually put him in harm’s way because while they had reserved occupations - exempt from call-up - in WW2, he joined the KOYLIs, landing in Normandy on D-Day plus four and fighting his way through France and northern Europe.

Lifesavers: Cigarette cases which stopped shrapnel from harming Fred

His service almost cost his life, when his unit - which experienced ferocious resistance from German forces - was in the village of Poppel, near the Belgian border.

A mortar round landed as he tried to cross a school playground and he was caught in the blast, sustaining leg injuries.

But it was only when he arrived at a dressing station that he realised more shrapnel had hit him in the chest, piercing one cigarette case in his breast pocket and denting another.

They had been bought by his late wife Elsie, from Italian POWs being held at Ravensfield, and the cases undoubtedly saved his life.

Ironically, his war service may have also helped his life-expectancy, because while all his brothers died with industrial disease, he has enjoyed a long life and still lives independently, supported by his family and carers.

Grandson Philip Knight said: “The defence secretary brought some Rotherham United whisky glasses, that was really nice and special.”