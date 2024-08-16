MORE NEEDED: Cameras in Treeton

OUTRAGED village residents are demanding more cameras to be installed in their village.

Treeton Parish Council have recently installed four security cameras throughout the village in collaboration with Rotherham Council after an increase in car thefts.

Village residents have now demanded that the parish install speed cameras throughout the village in order to reduce the number of cars “racing” down their streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a parish council meeting, concerns were raised over “speeding traffic through the village, the speed limit on all three approach roads and consideration given to the installation of speed activated traffic lights at the entry points.”

The action was taken to “ascertain the cost of installing speed activated traffic lights” and “to ask RMBC to consider the introduction of a weight limit and reduction to the speed limit on Long Lane”.

The clerk Rachel Rowbottom added: “Particular concerns were raised in relation to Long Lane which is narrow and dangerous and cannot accommodate heavy and large vehicles. It was suggested that a weight limit be applied and also a reduction to the speed limit.”

Treeton residents have been expressing their concern for some time and one said they had seen “six near misses in the last four weeks with these ridiculous sized vehicles driving down Long Lane”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data released by South Yorkshire Police showed that areas across the county with speed cameras saw a sizeable reduction in the number of speeding fines given in the past two years.

There were 13,865 speeding fines handed out between January and March 2024 which is a 32 per cent decrease from the same period last year (18,328). In 2022, between January and March, there were 20,429 speeding fines handed out. This amount has decreased 47 per cent in the past two years.

Commenting on a Facebook post, Treeton Parish Council said: “We are currently exploring what measures are available and liaising with RMBC to look at how these can be implemented and funded.”

They added: “South Yorkshire Police will also be carrying out speed checks in the village.”

The speed checks were carried out along Front Street, Wood Lane and High Hazel Road.