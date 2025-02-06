Villagers 'as peeved as a newt' over housing plans

Harthill Reservoir

Down by the pond, villagers are 'as peeved as a newt,' to slightly amend a well-known expression.

The planned building of seven bungalows near Harthill's beauty spot reservoir threatens to wipe out the protected species of crested newts, they say.

The same goes for adders, another species that should be safe in their habitats, by law.

Locals admit they aren't all personal admirers of sticky-tongued amphibians and cold-blooded reptiles.

But they see no reason why they shouldn't stand up for them, given the apparent prospect of them being bulldozed out of their natural environments.

And villagers also believe access to the new homes would be a problem.

Rotherham Council though is confident that all ecological issues are being addressed – having not located any newts themselves – and has an answer for other concerns, including access off Carver Close.

Resident Deb Gibson claims the council chose the wrong time of the year to look for the endangered wildlife.

"They came looking for newts and snakes in the winter when they were all hibernating. The area is normally teeming with wildlife in other times of the year," she said.

"Like many damp areas, there are a lot of frogs, snakes, and the like," insisted Deb, who lives in the Sutton Place.

"Work to drain and re-stock the reservoir was held up at one point because they found nests of adders and newts and had to delay during the laying season.

"Ecologically speaking, the plan is really unsound.

"Newts and adders live all around the pond and across the site and these are species that we need to protect."

Ms Gibson added: "Where they propose to build is directly on a 'run-off' of water from the hill going down to the ponds.

"They say they could mitigate that, but in this day and age, we have seen building leading to further flooding.

"Increased traffic would cause problems too – I really think they want to build in the wrong place.

"Harthill has been disrupted for three years (roadworks and reservoir upgrades) and people have had enough.

"The council has picked the wrong place; there has already been an ecological disaster," she said, a reference to the death of scores of fish at Harthill because of errors and equipment failure during development at the site, between Killamarsh and Thorpe Salvin.

"With this building, the council will be adding to it."

Ann Butler (69) of nearby Peregrine Way, said: "There is not the space to build on what is marshland, and not enough room to provide a road in, in my opinion.

"We have had huge disruption in the last two or three years with underground cables being laid and all the work that has been going on at the reservoir.

"It was horrendous at times, very stressful, and we just don't want any more."

Ann admits she is a little squeamish about snakes and newts, herself, but says: “I may not like them but that doesn't mean I want them to lose where they live and die.

"The council told me the newts had gone from the area but I know they haven't – I know some live under a shed.

"There used to be deer around the pond and we don't want any more wildlife driving away."

Another resident of Carver Close told the Advertiser that she feared for the future of not just newts and snakes, but also bats and hedgehogs.

She also felt there would be little room for emergency vehicles to get to the new properties if it was necessary.

The council, keen to add to its housing stock, says it has examined all the complaints from locals.

"We have been made aware of the potential for newts in the corner of the site, this has been addressed by the Council’s Ecologist who has made comments on the application and has no issues with the site being developed subject to conditions.

"In specific relation to the newts the Council’s Ecologist has said: 'The ecology report states that the pond was dry at the time of the previous survey (March 2023) so it could not have supported newts and was ruled out. I am comfortable with this conclusion.

“The site still requires a further preliminary roost assessment so if the ecologist is going to site to carry that out then a further walkover survey on the pond could be carried to check that it is still dry to completely confirm the absence of newts. If that is the case it is unlikely it is supporting newts currently. If it is holding water then it can be eDNA tested as it is currently the season.”

All other ecological matters at the site, near Rotherham Sailing Club's base, can be dealt with via conditions, says Rotherham Council.

The authority says it has "Received objections to the development some of which raise concerns over the access, however the Council’s Transportation Infrastructure Service have assessed the proposed access and deemed that it is acceptable from a highway perspective in terms of width and will not have a severe impact on highway safety."

The planning application must go to the Planning Board for a decision, at a date to be confirmed.

The Council stated: "Any decision at the planning board would be the final decision, unless it is refused, and the applicant decides to appeal.

"There is no third party right of appeal against a planning decision. In addition, a further option for the applicant, if it were to be refused would be to submit a further application to overcome the reasons for refusal."

Some locals claim they never received written information about the proposal.

However, the Council responded: "We have been made aware of this and further letters were issued when we received amended plans. Furthermore, a site notice was placed on a lamp post on Carver Close near to the proposed entrance to the site."

FACTSPOT: Great crested newts are protected by law because their numbers have declined significantly in recent years. They are also important to the ecosystem because they cycle nutrients and eat insects that can transmit disease.

Adders are protected in the UK because they are endangered and their numbers are also declining. They are protected by law under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, 1981.