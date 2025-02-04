Village pub could be converted into holiday apartments

Danger: There is a risk of collapse, planning documents say

PLANS to turn a historic pub into holiday flats could pivot on whether a need for the former business still exists.

The Fitzwilliam Arms in Hill Street, Elsecar, was a long-established and popular pub before it closed in late 2020.

It has not operated since then, and structural surveys show the building leans and “is close to collapsing” due to ground movement.

The property has been surrounded by scaffolding for some time, with its roof now removed, though details of a planning application to demolish and rebuild part of the building were made public only late last month.

A decision will have to be made by Barnsley Council on whether to allow the change of use, meaning the building would have to remain in its original form as a pub if planners deemed it had not been demonstrated it could not be sustained for that purpose.

The planning application has been made by Monfredi builders, who want to create a complex of four one bedroomed and four two bedroomed flats for holidaymakers.

An earlier application had been made to turn the building into apartments, rather than holiday lets, with a response from Barnsley Council that “evidence that the pub is no longer required for its current use would be required, the demolition of the building would need to be fully justified and the number and mix of apartments would need to be justified,” according to a document submitted with the planning application.

It goes on to state that “While the public house has been operating on this site for many years the trade has declined significantly and it is no longer a viable operation.

“There are other public houses within walking distance of the site.

“The applicant has not advertised the building for sale for continuing use as a public home due to the unviable operation, the poor structural state of the building and…alternative community facilities within the local area.”

The document says Elsecar Heritage Centre had “recognised the need for such accommodation”.

The condition of the building was so unsound that parts of it would need to be demolished and then rebuilt, following the same external design, on the grounds of safety.

The pub is in a conservation area and is deemed a “positive building”. A decision will be made later by the council.