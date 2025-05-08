Video: Watch Rotherham Markets demolition as refurbishment project moves to next stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The major £36 million refurbishment of Rotherham Markets has taken a major step forward with the demolition of the Guardian Centre buildings now completed and the markets’ iconic tent roof removed.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appointed by lead contractor Henry Boot Construction, Rotherham-based demolition experts, Demex, were responsible for the dismantling of the iconic tensile fabric tent and its supporting metal structure, which has been a recognisable part of the town centre for almost three decades.

Demex were also in charge of carefully managing the pulling down of the former Drummond Street shops – also known as the Guardian Centre buildings – to the Henry Street corner of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This carefully managed process has seen the first visual changes at the historic site and showcases the exciting change Henry Boot Construction is delivering in the town centre.

Demolition: Rotherham Markets is undergoing a £36 million refurbishment

Construction began in May last year on the project, which is a key part of Rotherham Council’s wider town centre masterplan set to become a new cultural and social focal point for the town.

Modernisations to the existing Rotherham Markets structure will build upon the existing shops and services on the ground floor, with the addition of a new food hall and dining area on the first level. The adjoining outdoor market will be refurbished to become a multi-functional space used to host exhibitions and community events.

Alongside the markets, a striking new library has been designed with the town’s community needs in mind. This modern, flexible venue will feature a dedicated children’s area, café, community meeting spaces, working spaces, a business development facility and IT centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interlinking the markets and library will be a series of high-quality public spaces, helping to enhance the appearance, accessibility and inclusivity of the area, as well as seamlessly connecting it to the rest of the town centre and Rotherham College.

With the demolition stage now complete, work will continue with the installation of the steel frame for the new outdoor covered market and library.

The project is expected to complete in 2027.