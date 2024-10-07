Video: A rare glimpse inside Rotherham United’s old ground Millmoor
AN OPEN day at Millmoor gave fans a rare opportunity to wander around Rotherham United’s history-steeped former home.
Long-standing landlords the Booth family organised the event following refurbishment which included bringing the playing surface back to its old glory.
Click play to see our video from the event, with Millers legend John Breckin explaining more about what’s been happening at the stadium.
And pick up the Advertiser on Thursday, October 10, for more memories of Millmoor.
