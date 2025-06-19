Veterans champ on hunt for wellbeing workshop base

WELLBEING WORKSHOPS: Gareth Stanton of Trojan Wellbeing.

A LONG-STANDING veterans champion is looking to tackle the “mental health crisis” affecting the sector – and take the strain off NHS services – by creating a new base for wellbeing workshops in the borough.

Gareth Stanton, from Rotherham, is a trustee of non-profit organisation Trojan Wellbeing, which supports people from military and blue light communities looking for help on a number of issues including advice on mental health and PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder).

The organisation – recently given charity status to become The Trojan Wellbeing Foundation – offers peer support across areas such as misconduct, ill health retirement, and neurodiversity plus services including access to regional hubs and activities, counselling and therapy, and outdoor events.

Gareth said: “We run PTSD and mental health workshops around the country but are looking to have a permanent venue in Rotherham to help urgently improve the mental health crisis we have that is not being recognised.

Veteran: Gareth Stanton of Trojan Wellbeing

“We run a programme that no other organisation in the country offers and we need to get people to truly understand the mental health crisis we have in the military and blue light services.

“Having experienced the transition from a policing career into ‘Civvy Street’, I know only too well the impact it has on your health.

“I believe we can reduce statistics by helping to cut the NHS waiting list (for mental health services) but, most importantly, improve the lives of the military veterans and those in the blue light services who have suffered while protecting our country and local communities.”

John Healey MP said: “Trojan Wellbeing workshops are important for signposting those in need to peer support from others that have personal lived experiences and are best placed to offer advice and guidance.

“Gareth has been a long-standing champion of Trojan Wellbeing and I’m pleased to see he is looking to expand the service locally.”

Gareth is currently liaising with both Rotherham Council and the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association on potential spaces for the workshops but is keen to hear from anyone who may have a site available.

Visit www.trojanwellbeing.com, email [email protected] or visit Facebook – Trojan Wellbeing Peer Support, and LinkedIn – Trojan Wellbeing.