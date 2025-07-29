Veterans Centre wins second accolade for its work

ROTHERHAM’S Military Veterans Centre has been given a gold award under the Armed Forces Covenant Employer Recognition Scheme - the highest available to organisations which go above and beyond to support the military community.

The Employer Recognition Scheme was set up to recognise organisations which take action to assist those who have serviced with the armed forces.

It has been in place since 2014.

MCVC has previously achieved Bronze and Silver status, and having signed the Covenant in 2019, with the Gold award marking another milestone.

It is believed MCBC is now the only organisation in the Yorkshire and Humber region to hold both that award and the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

“This Gold Award is not just a badge – it’s recognition of the work we do every day to support veterans,” said Major (retd) Adie Hunt KVRM DL.

“We’ve built more than a service – we’ve built a military family. And whether it’s employment, wellbeing or a simple chat over a brew, we’ll always be here for our Armed Forces community.”

MCVC offers weekly drop-ins, regular activities, and signposting to professional services.

Recognition: Members of the Rotherham MCVC celebrate receiving the Gold Award as part of the Armed Forces Covenant Employer Recognition Scheme.

But what makes it unique is the atmosphere of camaraderie and understanding – support delivered in a way that only fellow service personnel can.

MCVC supports veterans through direct employment, mental health signposting, and peer-led engagement.

It is also developing a South Yorkshire-wide project to help veterans access the right support at the right time and stay informed about local events and services.

More information is available at mcvc.org.uk, or drop us an email at [email protected].