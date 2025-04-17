'Very special place' preps for next performance

SYPA's previous productions include Grease

A PERFORMANCE group with an “amazingly supportive atmosphere” is currently preparing for its forthcoming showstopper at Rotherham Civic next month.

South Yorkshire Performance Academy – which received rave reviews for previous sell-out shows Everybody's Talking About Jamie (2023) and last year's production of Grease – will be performing Our House: The Madness musical from Tuesday, May 20 until Saturday, May 24.

An SYPA spokesperson said: “Our academy is a fresh approach to youth theatre, fusing the ideas of performance and promoting positive mental health in a practical environment.

“Working with creatives aged ten to 25, SYPA believes that mental, emotional and physical health is paramount.

SYPA will perform the show next month

“Our non-profit community group, established in 2017, nurtures every young artist's journey and, each year, SYPA is generously supported by more than a hundred volunteers.

“The group was delighted that Jonathan Butterell (director of Everybody's Talking About Jamie the original/West End/UK/International tour and Amazon Prime film) became a patron of the organisation in 2023.

“After seeing our production of ETAJ, Jonathan said: 'The work and commitment SYPA bring to making theatre in the community of South Yorkshire is wonderful.

'The young people are sharing their talent, passion, and love for telling stories, and that energy creates bonds and memories that can last a lifetime.'”

Added the spokesperson for the Rotherham-based group: “In recent years SYPA has also performed highly regarded productions of Fame, Sister Act, and Hairspray.

“All our shows have a live orchestra, high-quality sound and lighting, and professional sets.”

Member Tawana Zamber (20) said: "The atmosphere at SYPA is so amazingly supportive and understanding, both from the volunteers and members.

“I really appreciate that the welfare team goes out of their way to make sure everyone here feels safe and isn't feeling left out in any way.

“It's such a loving environment!"

Meanwhile, parent and volunteer Joanne Ware said: "SYPA is a very special place.

“My daughter comes out of sessions, bursting with joy and enthusiasm, so excited for the months – and years – to come."

SYPA’s latest adventure Our House revolves around the music of the British band Madness, while following the story of London lad Joe Casey.

The comedic love story features songs that have made Madness one of the most popular bands of the last 40 years, including hits My Girl, Baggy Trousers, Driving in My Car, House of Fun, It Must Be Love, and the titular Our House.

Artistic director Danyl James said: “This show is a volcanic eruption of energy with characters you fall in love with.

“It's going to be a great night out filled with high-energy choreography to songs we love – this show is not to be missed!”

To book tickets call the Rotherham Civic Theatre box office on 01709 823 621 (Monday to Saturday 10am-2pm) or visit in person.

Alternatively, book online via the website at www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk.

SYPA also welcomes new members and is hosting open workshops in the summer.

For more information email [email protected], visit SYPA's website www.sypa.co.uk or find the group on social media @sypacad (Facebook and Instagram).