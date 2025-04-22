Venue to raise the (Long)bar with charity event
Lianne Wellings and Dave Marshall, who run the Longbar in Ravenfield, is hosting a year-long fundraiser in support of Rotherham Hospice with community coffee mornings, special events, and now Pedal for Purpose – a 50-mile round trip where cyclists will ride together to raise vital funds.
Lianne said: “We opened two weeks before Christmas and the thought behind the name was to follow in the steps of the Old Longbar in Old Ravenfield where the community gathered in the social hub.
“Throughout the year we are doing regular community coffee mornings where people bring home-made crafts and baking to sell and all the proceeds go towards Rotherham Hospice.
“Both my partner Dave and I have lost people who have spent time there and we know what a wonderful place it is.
“We raised £291 at our first coffee morning and are hoping to add to that with our Pedal for Purpose 50-mile cycle from the Longbar and back on May 4 which Dave, who is a professional cyclist, will be taking part in.”
The event will start at the venue on Braithwell Road at noon and the couple hope to get as many people involved as possible – both participating as well as cheering the cyclists on when they set off and return.
And later this year Lianne is also planning some fundraising of her own for the hospice – by taking to the skies with an aeroplane wing walk.
