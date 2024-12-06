Venue has a very n-ice range of festive activities

Ice skating at Doncaster Dome - Pix: Shaun Flannery

A VERY n-ice programme of festive activities for all ages and abilities awaits visitors at Doncaster Dome this Christmas.

Home to IceCaps, the only split-level ice rink in the UK, the venue offers skaters a unique and fun experience, plus a host of activities to keep young people busy.

On Saturday, December 14 and Sunday 15 and Saturday, December 21 and Sunday 22, guests can pay a visit to Santa in his magical grotto at the Ice Caps and receive a special Christmas gift.

Sessions should be booked in the 2pm-3pm slot and the rest of the session will be skating on the Christmas-themed two-tier ice rink.

Over the same two weekends, the Playzone also gets in on the action with a special Breakfast with Santa event.

Families can enjoy a buffet breakfast and receive a special Christmas gift from Santa as well as have lots of fun in the festive-themed soft play adventure area.

The Great Elf Skating Disco Party takes place on Saturday, December 21 with a festive-themed disco, Christmas hits and decorations and a free elf hat.

And the Christmas Eve Santa Skating Disco Party on December 24will involve similar entertainment and a free Christmas hat.

The Cycle Track at the Dome, will also be lit up on Monday, December 23 with the Glow Ride Event.

Chris Hone, chief operating officer at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, which manages the Dome, said: “Christmas at the Dome is always a great occasion and while our Lagoons swimming area is closed this year for an exciting refurbishment, there are so many other fun-filled festive options for families to enjoy, including wheelchair accessible sessions.

“Our ice parties are so popular and loved by our customers who come back year after year so we can’t wait to get the party underway this Christmas and for as many people as possible to join us!”

For session times and costs for all of the events and to book visit www.dclt.co.uk/the-dome/christmas-at-the-dome.

The Dome will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The venue will also close early on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.