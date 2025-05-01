VE Day anniversary events across Rotherham in the week ahead

Euphoria: VE Day celebrations in May 1945

A WIDE variety of events will take place across Rotherham in the next few days to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Some will take place on the day itself, which falls two days after May Day bank holiday and events straddle those dates, as well as the weekend.

First off the blocks is Rawmarsh, with an event on Friday May 2, from 11am to 2pm, featuring military vehicles, a 1940s style singer and more, with a charge for entry.

On May 5, Brampton Parish Council has organised a family day, at the parish hall, from 11am to 4pm, with entertainment including a bouncy castle and face painting.

Thorpe Hesley and Scholes Village Spring Festival takes place that day, from 11am to 4pm, with a VE exhibition in Holy Trinity Church and Trinity community centre.

On Tuesday, Wickersley Parish Council hosts an afternoon tea, from 1.15pm, at Winthrop Gardens in Second Lane, with charge for visitors.

VE anniversary is May 8 and a beacon will be lit at Aston Parish Council Hall at 9.30pm, with those attending gathering at Burgoyne Park from 9pm.

Clifton Park Museum is putting on a VE Day exhibition, in the archives search room, to honour those who served and look at how Rotherham celebrated the victory through the years.

In Harthill, church bells ring at 6.30pm with a celebration at All Hallows Church from 7.15pm. Music will follow at 8.30pm, with a Lamp of Peace being lit at 9.30pm.

Hellaby Parish Council and community group will light a beacon, after gather at Hellaby Centenary Hall, from 8pm.

Maltby Town Council’s beacon will be lit at 9.30pm, with a brass band due to perform at the Edward Dunn Memorial Hall, time to be confirmed.

At 6pm a flag will be raised at Treeton war memorial, Station Road.

Wales Parish Council will hold a shared moment of celebration, with a beacon to be lit at Red Hill, Kiveton at 9.30pm.

Wath Library and Neighbourhood Hub will host an event from 10am to 4.30pm, with a range of attractions and refreshments.

Wentworth Parish Council and others hold an event in the village car park from 8pm, with beacon lighting at 9.30pm.

Whiston Parish Hall will fly the VE Day flag and light a peace lamp, with a buffet from noon to 3pm.