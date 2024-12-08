Vandalism and bad weather means community fir tree lost weeks before Christmas

No trace: All that remains of Goldthorpe's Christmas tree

GOLDTHORPE lost its centrepiece Christmas tree almost three weeks before the big day due to vandalism and storm damage, as another Dearne event was abandoned due to the chaos by storm Darragh.

The weather was the final straw for the tree, which had been subject to repeated vandalism since being installed.

That was despite being located in the new prestige Horse and Groom Square - directly across the road from the community’s police station.

It finally succumbed to weather, however, and Barnsley Council’s Dearne Area Team decided it was better to remove it.

Praise: Traders have kept up the festive spirit by installing trees

In a social media post, they explained: “Too much staff time as gone in all week from four officers into tending to the twice cut lights, clearing of the square and putting the tree back in place, every day since put up. “As a team, alliance and area council we will discuss a way forward and if it’s worth the stress.

“We just want to make things nice for the community however tending to a tree everyday of the week takes hours away from other things, we are feeling very disheartened at the moment.”

They said it had been a “very costly week” but they were working with South Yorkshire Police on the issue.

Oner person reported seeing primary school aged children vandalising the tree, and “getting mouthy” when told to stop.

It means the only trees now in Goldthorpe are those installed by shopkeepers, who have been praised for their community spirit by online commentators.

The town square was created on the site of the old pub of that name, intended as a market site and focal point for the community.

It has had a troubled early life, however, with the market failing to attract traders and the square itself subjected to acts of vandalism, despite its prominent position at the heart of Goldthorpe.

Saturday’s Wombwell High Street Christmas lights switch on - planned as a full-day event with Salvation Army Band music, stalls, carols and other attractions was cancelled due to the weather. At least one trader was left trying to clear their stock of baked goods directly from home.

Barnsley’s town centre Christmas market was also cancelled on Saturday as the country was lashed by high winds and heavy rain.