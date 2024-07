Familar face? Police want to trace this man

A POLICE van parked in the car park at Rawmarsh police station was badly damaged in a vandal attack, the South Yorkshire force has revealed.

They believe a paving slab was used to smash the bodywork and damage glass at around 11pm on Friday June 28 and they are now trying to trace a man as part of their inquiries.

He is white, aged 25 to 30, five feet eight inches tall, and appears in this image.