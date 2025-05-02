'Use NHS wisely over Bank Holiday' – heath bosses

By Jill Theobald
Published 2nd May 2025, 09:56 BST
Montagu Hospital in MexboroughMontagu Hospital in Mexborough
Montagu Hospital in Mexborough
WITH the upcoming May Day bank holiday on Monday, May 5, health professionals are asking local residents to plan ahead and use NHS services wisely.

A spokesperson for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals said: “The Emergency Departments at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital will remain open 24 hours a day for life-threatening conditions, such as chest pain, severe bleeding or suspected stroke.

“However, for less urgent health concerns, residents are encouraged to consider alternative services to help keep emergency care available for those who need it most.”

Alternative options include:

NHS 111 – Call 111 or visit 111.nhs.uk for advice on the most appropriate care.

Local pharmacies – Many will be open with reduced hours and can help with minor ailments such as coughs, colds and rashes. Visit the NHS website to check opening times.

Montagu Hospital Minor Injuries Unit in Mexborough – Open 9am to 9pm daily (last admission 8pm) for sprains, minor burns, cuts and grazes.

For more information visit www.dbth.nhs.uk

