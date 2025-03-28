Update on audiology services

A doctor examining boy's ear - pic InsideCreativeHouse - stock.adobe.com

HEALTH bosses are said to be making “good progress” with improvements to audiology services following a temporary pause in some areas late last year.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In October 2024, parts of the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals service were paused to allow the team to make important changes to improve care including upgrades to IT systems, new equipment, and improvements to clinical spaces.

Since then, DBTH has secured funding for new equipment, introduced a new digital system to improve patient care, and worked with partner providers to prioritise urgent cases, particularly for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During this time, some services have also continued like simple hearing aid repairs such as tube and battery replacements, with around 100 appointments available each week.

DBTH has also arranged 400 non-complex adult hearing tests with a high street provider to help reduce waiting times.

Some urgent hearing tests and hearing aid fittings have also resumed, focusing on those waiting the longest.

As part of the ongoing process, health bosses say some patients will receive a letter in the coming weeks advising that their existing appointment has been cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These appointments will be moved into the new clinical system and rescheduled as part of the improved service.

Head of audiology Lauren Mumford said: “We understand that these changes have been frustrating for many patients, and we are grateful for your patience as we continue this important work.

"We are making good progress, and these improvements will ultimately provide a better, more sustainable service for our community.

“Our focus is on creating a safe and high-quality Audiology service, and we will continue to provide updates as things develop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DBTH is continuing to prioritise urgent cases, including patients with a terminal illness, those with sight loss, and individuals with memory or processing issues such as dementia.

Urgent paediatric cases are also being supported through partner providers.

Patients who experience sudden hearing loss in one or both ears in the past three days are advised to visit the Emergency Department immediately.

Those who notice their hearing worsening rapidly over days or weeks are encouraged to contact their GP.

For further information visit www.dbth.nhs.uk/services/hearing-services-audiology/.