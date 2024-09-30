Unique opportunity for Millers fans to explore the bonds football creates

United interest: The Fair Shot squad Date: 21 August 2024 FAIR SHOT FC COACHES: David Simmons - Changing Lives FC Coach, Liubov Liushnenko - Fair Shot FC Ass coach FAIR SHOT FC SQUAD- Year One Diego (Marcelo Parada Miguel) from El Salvador (24), Gabriel (Nelson Parada Miguel) from El Salvador (18), Kalenga (Auodaba) from Namibia (37), Manar (Kabour) from Syria (25), Mohammad (Mustafa Ahmadi) from Afghanistan (31), Abdoulaye (Diao) from Senegal (19), Mohamed (Baldeh) from The Gambia (18), Abdulsalam (Jadallah Jaber) from Sudan (20) Alan Valle, from Mexico (22)

ROTHERHAM United fans are to get the opportunity to play on the pitch at the Millers’ training ground, then watch the squad in action at New York stadium - and form new bonds with soccer enthusiasts from a different world.

Football clubs, including the Millers, are supporting the Fair Shot organisation, which campaigns for fairness and compassion, has assembled a team of refugees and asylum seekers - who have all been forced to flee their homelands - to create a squad of players to tour the country.

They form teams with local fans to play five a side matches, and take part in other training drills - with the interaction providing an opportunity to create bonds through their mutual love of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative is supported by the Refugee Council but operates on an entirely independent basis, to ensure it remains isolated from any political influence.

Ten Rotherham fans will be offered the chance to take part in the session, meeting at Parkgate for a morning session, before refreshments and lunch.

It is expected they will then join the Fair Shot squad to watch the Millers in their match against Stevenage in the afternoon of October 26.

To enter, contestants must enter a ballot at fairshot.org.uk by October 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Wilkinson, of the Refugee Council, said: “Fair Shot are a squad travelling with us around clubs and on the day there will be mixed teams. They will play alongside fans.

“We will also create moments to facilitate conversations to show there is more that connects us than separates us,” she said.