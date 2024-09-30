Unique opportunity for Millers fans to explore the bonds football creates
Football clubs, including the Millers, are supporting the Fair Shot organisation, which campaigns for fairness and compassion, has assembled a team of refugees and asylum seekers - who have all been forced to flee their homelands - to create a squad of players to tour the country.
They form teams with local fans to play five a side matches, and take part in other training drills - with the interaction providing an opportunity to create bonds through their mutual love of football.
The initiative is supported by the Refugee Council but operates on an entirely independent basis, to ensure it remains isolated from any political influence.
Ten Rotherham fans will be offered the chance to take part in the session, meeting at Parkgate for a morning session, before refreshments and lunch.
It is expected they will then join the Fair Shot squad to watch the Millers in their match against Stevenage in the afternoon of October 26.
To enter, contestants must enter a ballot at fairshot.org.uk by October 14.
Claire Wilkinson, of the Refugee Council, said: “Fair Shot are a squad travelling with us around clubs and on the day there will be mixed teams. They will play alongside fans.
“We will also create moments to facilitate conversations to show there is more that connects us than separates us,” she said.
