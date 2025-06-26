'Unforgettable day of mayhem' to raise funds for two charities
The Big Charity Battle is a collaborative event to raise monies for Weston Park Cancer Charity and Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity, with the latter raising money for its Dementia Appeal.
The event, at the farmon Kilnhurst Road, Hooton Roberts, Thrybergh, starts at noon, and is centred around an It’s a Knockout-style competition.
Teams, consisting of ten members, will go head-to-head in a series of fun, action-packed challenges, all in the name of raising vital funds for two local causes.
Proprietor of Hooton Lodge Farm Charlotte Schofield said: “Last year, we brought you It’s a Knockout, but this year, we’re going bigger, better, and even more bonkers!
“We’ve teamed up with the expert events team at Wildfire - The Experience Agency to deliver an unforgettable day of epic inflatable challenges and laugh-out-loud moments
“Last year’s event was a great success, with teams from Tesco, Meadowhall, Hooton Lodge, and others taking part – Century Cladding ultimately took home the trophy.”
Each of the team are required to raise £1,000 in sponsorship - £100 per team member.
Added Charlotte: “The funds raised will make a real difference for the charities, and in turn allow teams to make fun memories as the teams tackle giant inflatables, wacky obstacles and bungee runs.”
There are still some team spaces remaining.
For more information on taking part please visit www.hootonlodge.co.uk/event-details/the-big-charity-battle-1.
Or register via Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity at www.therotherhamft.nhs.uk/charity/events/big-charity-battle-registration.
