EXTRA bin collections being carried out in Eastwood have been labelled unfair on residents elsewhere striving to follow the rules.

The village is given extra attention, which Rotherham Council says is part short-term data collection in three areas.

It follows RMBC placing rat poison boxes in every Eastwood garden last year – the results of which have still yet to be made public.

A source said: “At East Herringthorpe, rubbish won’t be collected if a person puts in excess rubbish and the lid isn’t flat. It’s the same at Whiston, Swinton, most places around the borough.

“The rule is that most people have one bin, and any waste left at the side won’t be taken.

“But at Eastwood, they have caged vehicles going along too, to take all of that side waste.

“It’s not a one-off, it’s happening more often. They get private firms’ bin lorries in, too, so they are having to pay that bill. The money it must be costing them is unreal.

“It’s become such a problem that they’re carrying out these extra collections, but I don’t feel that’s fair on people having to follow the rules everywhere else.

“Eastwood, and Ferham too, get special treatment.

“Anywhere else, you have to pay for your bulky items to be collected. But there, they just leave them out and the council picks them up.

“I feel sorry for the rest of Rotherham.”

One resident said they had yet to notice the supplementary kerbside collections – but said: “The council do collect street waste six days a week, which is disgusting. More enforcement needs to take place… education is long gone.”

Sam Barstow, RMBC assistant director, community safety and streetscene, said: “The council is collecting additional data in areas with high instances of waste related issues, this activity will take place across three separate areas in the borough.

“These are time bound activities providing further analysis to support improved approaches to enforcing issues relating to presentation of waste, they do not represent any change in the services provided.

“The work is being managed within existing resources and therefore there has been no additional costs to council.”