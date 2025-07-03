Unanimous approval for new bike track in Dalton

DALTON is to get a new ‘pump track’ for cyclists and scooters after a unanimous decision by Rotherham Councillors.

The project, at the Magna Park, needed planning permission and was also complicated by the fact the site is in the Green Belt - meaning planning laws are tighter than normal.

But a meeting of Rotherham Council’s planning board was told that the project was regarded as an acceptable development because its impact on the Green Belt was limited and it provided facilities needed in one of the borough’s most deprived areas.

Dalton Parish Council came up with the idea and the project has been funded with Community Infrastructure Levy money, cash from property developers building new homes in the area.

It will feature a contoured track, suitable for use by different types of wheeled machines, to provide an outdoor recreational focal point.

The council received comments from some supporting the proposal, but others raised concerns about issues including the prospect of it attracting off-road motorbikes and other anti-social behaviour.

Councillors were told the parish council was already in contact with Rotherham Council to find ways to limit access to the site.

Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester, who represents the area, spoke in favour of the development and said: “Magna Park is a significant leisure area at the heart of my ward and this application, while providing an excellent facility for cyclists, will leave substantial areas including flat areas for informal ball games and exercise.”

The parish council had worked with Rotherham Council on a scheme to be installed within weeks at Doncaster Road to limit motorbike, and eliminate quad, access to the site, he said.