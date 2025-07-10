Two out of three A&E compensation claims fail to win damages in Rotherham

HOSPITAL bosses in Rotherham faced 45 A&E negligence claims over five years - though only one in three resulted in claims being settled.

However, that still cost Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust more than £1m between 2019 and 2024.

In the those years, numbers of claims have see-sawed between six and 12 per year, with 2024 seeing the highest figure.

The figures were obtained by Medical Negligence Assist which represents those taking action against medical authorities.

Sophie Cope, medical negligence solicitor with JF Law, which owns the MNA brand, said: “The growing rate of negligence in A&E services brings into sharp focus a deeply concerning trend within our National Health Service.

“With over 6,000 claims being made against trusts in the past five years, this represents thousands of individuals who have suffered harm at a time when they were most vulnerable and seeking urgent care.

“The amount of money trusts have had to pay out in compensation reflects the severe impact these incidents have had on patients’ lives, ranging from increased periods of pain and suffering to life-changing injuries.”

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust is responsible for Rotherham Hospital and other sites across the borough, including Rotherham Community Health Centre, Park Rehabilitation Centre and Kimberworth Place.

See-saw: Claim figures have been up and down from year to year

The figures released by Medical Negligence Assist relate only to claims made about the care patients received while in A&E at the hospital, however.

Overall, £1.135m was paid in compensation, with more than £1m of that paid in the 2022/3 financial year.

The rest was paid out in the following 12 months.