The team from Maltby Academy

TWO additional schools at a learning trust have struck 'gold' thanks to a focus on staff wellbeing.

Maltby Academy in Rotherham and Sir Thomas Wharton Academy in Doncaster – both part of Maltby Learning Trust – have been awarded the gold standard in the 'Be Well at Work' awards, meaning all of the trust's secondary academies have now achieved the milestone.

Maltby Manor Academy became the first organisation in Rotherham to earn gold last year, closely followed by Wath Academy as the first secondary school in the borough to also achieve it.

Dale Jackson, executive director of secondary education at the trust, said: “This standard further indicates our commitment to promoting a healthy workplace and investing in our people.”