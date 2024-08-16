Custody images of Billy Pemberton (left) and Michael Whitehead (right)

TWO more rioters have been jailed – including a Rawmarsh man who took a police baton to the pub “as a bragging tool” following the large-scale disorder at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers.

Billy Pemberton (31) of Rosehill Road, Rawmarsh was caught on video walking in a group who went on to cause damage to the hotel windows and throwing large planks of wood at those who were trapped against the building line on Sunday, August 4.

Detectives trawling video evidence also identified him holding a police baton in a number of pubs following the disorder, “appearing to use it as a bragging tool in front of his friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his police interview, Pemberton said he had been passed a baton after an officer fell down a banking and claimed he had gone straight home following the disorder.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “CCTV evidence presented to him by our officers placed him at two pubs and forced him to change his account.”

He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 12 to violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and was sentenced yesterday (August 15) at Sheffield Crown Court to two years and four months in jail and given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

Michael Whitehead (27), of no fixed address was captured on online footage shouting racist abuse in officers’ faces and instigating other attendees’ behaviour by shouting “let’s go mental.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police spokesperson said: “Whitehead was seen aggressively confronting officers on the day but during his interview could not explain his actions or show remorse, stating no comment.”

He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.

The spokesperson added: “Two more violent thugs have had their lives changed significantly and now leave their families and friends for prison as a result of their mobbish, violent and despicable actions.”