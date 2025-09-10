Two men due in court after man left with 'life-threatening injuries'

CHARGED: Two men are due at Sheffield Magistrates Court today

TWO men will appear in court today charged in connection with a disturbance in Rotherham which has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 10.16am on Monday (September 8) we were called to reports of a disturbance at Woodland Drive, North Anston.

“It is reported a grey Audi A3 and a white Audi S3 collided with the gates to a property and a group of people were fighting at the scene.

“Officers and the ambulance service attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

“Liam Hancock, (33), of Caperns Road, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder and attempt to cause grievous bodily harm.

“Michael Hall, (44), of Worksop Road, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder and possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place.

“Both men have been remanded into custody ahead of appearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (September 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.”

Senior investigating officer, Det Chf Insp James Horsfield said: “I would like to offer my thanks to our local communities for their support with our ongoing investigation, and the information they have provided to our team.

“It has been vital in helping us understand the events which has led to a young man being left in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our officers will remain in the local area over the coming days to offer reassurance.

“They are there to listen, help and make you feel safe – so please do stop and speak to them if you have any concerns.

“If you can help, you can pass information to us online or by calling 101 – please quote incident number 251 of September 8 2025 when you get in touch.

“You can contact us online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“Call their UK contact centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.