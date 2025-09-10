Two men due in court after man left with 'life-threatening injuries'
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 10.16am on Monday (September 8) we were called to reports of a disturbance at Woodland Drive, North Anston.
“It is reported a grey Audi A3 and a white Audi S3 collided with the gates to a property and a group of people were fighting at the scene.
“Officers and the ambulance service attended.
“A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.
“Liam Hancock, (33), of Caperns Road, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder and attempt to cause grievous bodily harm.
“Michael Hall, (44), of Worksop Road, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder and possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place.
“Both men have been remanded into custody ahead of appearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (September 10).
“A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
“He has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.”
Senior investigating officer, Det Chf Insp James Horsfield said: “I would like to offer my thanks to our local communities for their support with our ongoing investigation, and the information they have provided to our team.
“It has been vital in helping us understand the events which has led to a young man being left in a critical condition.
“Our officers will remain in the local area over the coming days to offer reassurance.
“They are there to listen, help and make you feel safe – so please do stop and speak to them if you have any concerns.
“If you can help, you can pass information to us online or by calling 101 – please quote incident number 251 of September 8 2025 when you get in touch.
“You can contact us online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.
“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
“Call their UK contact centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.