Two major awards for Rotherham manufacturer

A ROTHERHAM-based global leader in sealing solutions has won two national awards.

AESSEAL plc has been given the RoSPA President’s Award – marking 12 years of exceptional health and safety performance – while its overall holding company AES Engineering Ltd has received the King’s Award for Enterprise in the sustainable development category.

RoSPA judges praised the company’s proactive approach to identifying and mitigating risks, implementing robust safety protocols and its fostering of a safety-first mindset among its workforce.

AESSEAL managing director Chris Rea said: “Everyone at AESSEAL should be proud of their hard work and commitment to keeping people safe that has resulted in a RoSPA award – an accolade which honours organisations achieving the highest standards.

“We have once again been recognised as a strong example of the importance of making accident prevention a central pillar of a successful organisation, not just for the benefit of employees and customers, but for society as a whole.

“It’s a policy I am determined to uphold.”

Commenting on the King's Award, Mr Rea said it was a “huge boost to morale and motivation, but this award is particularly special as it encourages AES Engineering Ltd to continue to invest in sustainability – not least of which is our commitment to invest £29million by 2029 on environmental projects”.

It is the 16th Queen’s or King’s Award won by AES group companies but the first to be won by the overall holding company.

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart raised the King’s Flag within the grounds of the firm’s Mill Close site to mark the occasion and said: “I have known Chris and the business he has been in for 30 years and watched its growth and success.

“I have also noticed the generosity of Chris and what he has done for the community.

“What I can say is that I am proud to be a friend of the business and I am proud to witness its growth, and it is lovely to see so many young people contributing to a fantastic company.”

The group’s core products are manufactured in Rotherham and used by major industries globally to prevent the leakage of liquids and gases into the environment, preventing environmental damage and avoiding health and safety risks.