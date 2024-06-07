.

A 31-YEAR-OLD man suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a dog attack in Wath.

A woman (54) was also hurt in the incident at Denman Road on Monday afternoon (3).

Police attempted to capture the animal after being called at 4.34pm – but said it was unable to be controlled and posed a risk of “escaping and causing further injuries”.

They also worried it would prevent access for ambulance staff so authorisation was given to destroy the animal.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to determine how the dog came to be dangerously out of control and officers are appealing for witnesses of the incident and those with CCTV footage to come forward.

“Anyone with information about this incident can get in touch by contacting us on 101, via our new online live chat, our online portal or our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.”

“If you are emailing CCTV footage, then please email it to [email protected] and put ‘675 of 3 June 2024’ in the subject line.”