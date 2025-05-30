Two further arrests following attempted murder in Rotherham

Police have made several arrests in connection with the incident

OFFICERS investigating an attempted murder involving a serious road traffic collision in Rotherham have made two further arrests.

Rotherham Advertiser

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Saturday (May 24) at 4.40pm we were called to reports of a collision on Fitzwilliam Road.

“Emergency services responded and a man, aged 48, was found with serious injuries believed to have been caused by a vehicle.

“He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

“On Thursday (May 29), officers arrested two men, aged 25 and 27, on suspicion of assisting an offender and fraud.

“Both have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“A 45-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Sunday (May 25) remains on police bail.

“A 25-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but has since been released with no further action.

“Marcin Chroback, (22), of Bawtry Road, Rotherham, has been charged with attempted murder.

“He has been remanded into custody and will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on June 25.”

Det Insp Matthew Bolger, the Senior Investigating Officer on the case said: "We have made several arrests in connection with this incident as our investigation continues.

“We are still interested in hearing from anyone who might have CCTV or dash-cam footage from the Eastwood area at the time of the incident.

“We are especially looking at the movements of a grey VW Golf and a blue Skoda.

“If you think you can help our investigation, we urge you to please get in touch.

"You can submit footage using this link - https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY25C02-PO2If.

“If you have any further information that could assist, you can contact us online or call 101, quoting incident number 650 on May 24, 2025.

“You can contact us online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.”