Two children 'mauled by family dogs' in 24 hours

SAFETY FIRST: Police received 15 reports of dogs “dangerously out of control” in just 24 hours.

POLICE have received 15 reports of dogs “dangerously out of control” - with two children being mauled by family pets and left requiring hospital treatment – in just 24 hours.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15 calls into the force's control room came less than a week after South Yorkshire Police issued a call to dog owners and parents urging them to keep children safe during the school holidays.

It is understood that both of the incidents involving the injured children took place in homes in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Monday (August 4) we received 15 calls into our control room, requesting officer assistance at emergency dog bites, or making us aware of dogs dangerously out of control or posing a risk in our community.

“At 8pm, we received reports that a child had suffered serious injuries caused by a family dog.

It is understood that while in the kitchen of their home, their dog, a registered XL Bully attacked a seven-year-old boy, causing injuries to his neck, which required surgery.

“A short time later, at 11.36pm, we received a call that another child, a nine-year-old boy had been mauled by their family dog, a Shih Tzu at a house in Doncaster.

“The child suffered injuries to his ear.

“Both dogs were seized by officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You are more likely to be bitten and injured by a dog within your home, known to you, than anywhere else.

“We understand the joy that pets bring to a home, and a child’s life, but as the school holidays are underway and children are spending more time at home and visiting friends, family and local parks, we are continuing to urge parents and owners to act.

“Any dog of any breed can bite and cause harm or fear.

“It is important that you understand your dog, it’s behaviour and ensure it has a safe space where it can be alone.”

On Friday (August 1) South Yorkshire Police issued the call for awareness as well as a number of tips to help keep children safe.

The SYP spokesperson added: “Please don’t think it won’t happen to you, or your child, or that your dog wouldn’t attack.

“Simple changes can be the difference between life and death.”