Two big-names called in to help Dearne communities find their hidden personality
Writer and poet Ian McMillan will be working the artist Patrick Murphy in Goldthorpe, Wombwell and Hoyland on community projects which will see new writings created and will lead to the production of printed art maps of the area.
The two work together regularly, and their skills are regarded as a potent combination to help communities develop deeper connections with the places they live.
It is expected the workshops they will lead will help uncover local history, reflect communities’ humour and help take a fresh look at their environment.
The first session is at Hoyland Library, from 10am to 12.30pm on September 27, then at Wombwell library, in Station Road, from 2pm to 4.30pm.
They will be at the Dearne Playhouse, Goldthorpe on October 22 for two hours from 1.30pm. All events are on a free, drop-in basis.
