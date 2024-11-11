Two arrests and knife recovered after police pursue 'dangerous driver'
Response officers in Doncaster arrested two people after the vehicle failed to stop for police.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “After ignoring calls to pull over after driving with no lights, officers pursued an Audi A3 which was being driven dangerously through Doncaster and Rotherham in the early hours of the morning on Friday, November 8.
“The Audi was driven at twice the speed limit, on the wrong side of the road and was driven through red traffic lights before the driver of the vehicle decamped in Conisbrough.
“Officers carefully pursued the vehicle throughout and when the driver tried to flee, an officer chased after him resulting in an arrest, with the passenger also detained.”
A search of the vehicle also led to a knife being recovered.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop, driving over the legal limit and driving without insurance.
A 29-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and possession of an offensive weapon.
The man and the woman who were arrested have since been bailed pending further enquiries.