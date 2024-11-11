Two arrests and knife recovered after police pursue 'dangerous driver'

By Jill Theobald
Published 11th Nov 2024, 15:21 BST
Two arrests were madeTwo arrests were made
Two arrests were made
TWO people have been arrested and a knife recovered by police pursuing a vehicle which drove at twice the speed limit, on the wrong side of the road and through red traffic lights.

Response officers in Doncaster arrested two people after the vehicle failed to stop for police.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “After ignoring calls to pull over after driving with no lights, officers pursued an Audi A3 which was being driven dangerously through Doncaster and Rotherham in the early hours of the morning on Friday, November 8.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Audi was driven at twice the speed limit, on the wrong side of the road and was driven through red traffic lights before the driver of the vehicle decamped in Conisbrough.

“Officers carefully pursued the vehicle throughout and when the driver tried to flee, an officer chased after him resulting in an arrest, with the passenger also detained.”

A search of the vehicle also led to a knife being recovered.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop, driving over the legal limit and driving without insurance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and possession of an offensive weapon.

The man and the woman who were arrested have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice