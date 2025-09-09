Two arrests after disturbance left man with 'life-threatening injuries'

ARRESTS: Police were called to the scene in North Anston

TWO men have been arrested following a disturbance in Rotherham which saw a man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 10.16am yesterday (Monday, September 8) we were called to reports of a disturbance at Woodland Drive, North Anston.

“It is reported a grey Audi A3 and a white Audi S3 collided with the gates to a property and a group of people were fighting at the scene.

“Officers and the ambulance service attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

“Two other men were taken to hospital.

“One has been discharged and the other remains in hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding causing grievous bodily harm.

“A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion on affray.

“Both remain in custody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior investigating officer, Det Chf Insp James Horsfield said: "We have two men in custody and our investigation is progressing at pace as we work to fully understand the events leading up to this incident.

“We believe all those involved are known to each other, and the incident was targeted.

“I am today appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have information about the disturbance or the circumstances surrounding it, to come forward.

“A man is currently fighting for his life and we owe it to him and his family to find answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also know news of this will cause distress and concern in the local community.

“In the coming days, our officers will be in the area to offer reassurance and make you feel safe.

“Please do stop and speak to them if you have any concerns, as they are there to listen and help.”

If you can help, you can pass information to us online or by calling 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please quote incident number 251 of September 8, 2025 when you get in touch.

“You can contact us online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“Call their UK contact centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”