Two arrested on suspicion of drug offences

ARRESTS: Officers have been taking part in an operation tackling uninsured motorists

TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences following a police operation to tackle uninsured drivers.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “This month officers from Rotherham North Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) have been taking part in Op Takeaway – an operation tackling uninsured motorists on our roads.

“As part of this operation, officers have been conducting proactive mobile patrols seizing vehicles that are found to be uninsured.

“Last week officers sighted a blue Vauxhall Astra on Rawmarsh Hill, in Rawmarsh, which was suspected of containing a wanted individual.

“The car was also seized after checks showed it had no insurance.

“The vehicle was stopped and the driver and passenger were found to not be the wanted man.

“On searching the vehicle, officers found alleged drug paraphernalia.

“Two men, aged 39 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs.

“Both have been bailed pending further enquiries.”