Twice as nice festive friendship lunches

Festive lunches at the Brentwood are on

A PUB has announced an extra date for its popular friendship lunches, sponsored by Home Instead Rotherham.

The Brentwood pub on Moorgate Road has added an extra friendship lunch date for December for guests to join them.

Along with the previously announced event on Tuesday, December 3 with entertainment from Sally, a new date has been added on Tuesday, December 17 - this time featuring entertainment from Carl Peters.

Both events will be held between noon and 3pm.

To book, call 01709 382772.