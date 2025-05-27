Twenty four jobs lost as restaurant closes under cost pressures
Staff at The Big Smoke were told told that it was closing with immediate effect after four successful years as a restaurant, and more time opening as a take-away during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Owners say that despite being popular with diners, they had been unable to cope with a series of cost increases over the last two months.
Early April saw the minimum wage increased, along with national insurance contributions and the cost of beef - the restaurant’s core ingredient - had also soared.
That left the owners with no choice but to take the “responsible” decision to close the business.
A spokesman said the employer costs announced in the budget had hit hard, and “beef prices have gone through the roof”, stating “We cannot keep up with costs”.
“It has come about very quickly. We are dealing with the turmoil right now.”
Staff heard the news that their jobs had gone at a meeting with the owners: “There were a lot of years, a lot of upset people. People who were in shock.
“When a business is unviable, you have to do the responsible thing,” said the spokesman.
The Moorgate Road business announced its closure on social media and had generated more than 450 comments within an hour.
Announcing the closure online, followers were asked to: “Continue to support your local businesses. They are the heart of your community, and right now, they need you more than ever.”
