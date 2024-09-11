TV show finalist making creative waves at Rotherham housing development

Siobhan Murphy has been commissioned to create the two Sky-House Co Waverley Central show homes

AN INTERIOR designer and social media influencer who reached the finals of a popular BBC show fronted by Alan Carr is looking to “push the push creative boundaries” with her work on a new housing development in Rotherham.

Siobhan Murphy, who made it to the finals of the 2021series of Interior Design Masters, has been commissioned to create the two Sky-House Co Waverley Central show homes – the first of which will launch this autumn – giving visitors a chance to explore her maximalist and luxurious approach to home interiors.

Castleford-based Siobhan has worked on campaigns with top brands including Habitat, Amazon, eBay and Harlequin.

The designer, who studied fashion and art at Leeds College of Art, has had her work featured in Metro, Living North, Home Style Magazine, Sunday Times, and Grazia.

She has been a guest on a range of shows including Lorraine, Good Morning Britain and Steph's Packed Lunch – having designed the offices in Leeds for the latter former Channel 4 programme.

Siobhan said: “I was drawn to Sky-House because they’re all about fresh, bold ideas – and who doesn’t love the chance to shake things up?

“Their innovative, community-driven vision aligns perfectly with my love for modern, thoughtful design.

“What excites me most about this project is the thrill of transforming spaces into contemporary and stylish sanctuaries and a chance to push creative boundaries while designing beautiful spaces that inspire joy.”

Siobhan’s two very different designs will highlight the potential of the Sky-House vision for both growing families and young processionals.

Waverley Central is located on a 4.2 acre site and will feature 96 new homes in a series of house types, all based on Sky-House Co’s concept inspired by the revival of Victorian and Georgian urban design principles.

The site will include two-bed starter homes, three and four bed mews and town houses and a range of larger detached homes with various tenures.

The scheme is centred around sensitive density, robust materials and sustainable features, with both private and communal green spaces.

Sky-House co-founder and director David Cross said: “We are so excited that Siobhan has come on board and is bringing her very personal design vision to Waverley Central.

“This is our biggest development to date and hugely important to us so having Siobhan join us enhances the project even further, especially as she is a Yorkshire designer who immediately understood what we are achieving at Sky-House Co.

“Following the success of our two well-established Waverley sites, Waverley Central will place us even more firmly at the very centre of the community, creating a homely, lively and sustainable residential heart, with a focus on the human experience in scale, atmosphere and walkability.

“Gently dense tree-lined streets will provide a vibrant community nestled between our first Sky-House development and other homes, the Advanced Manufacturing Park and new retail centre at Olive Lane.

“And when visitors to our show homes see what Siobhan has created from the blank canvas, they will appreciate fully the potential of the Sky-House brand to make wonderful and unique living spaces.”