TV presenter and actor Greg Davies found Chuckle Brothers hard 'Taskmasters'

TASKMASTER: Presenter Greg Davies with colleagues

HE’S a hard Taskmaster - the comedy actor and writer who hosts the TV quiz show of the same name, as well as the music panel hit Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

Greg Davies is also hugely popular for his roles in The Inbetweeners, Cuckoo, and, more currently, The Cleaner.

But the Taskmaster giant has revealed the time he was once taken to task himself - by none other than Rotherham’s Chuckle Brothers and their production team

He was accused of exaggerating and being over-theatrical as he played a humorous role as Henry VIII in a 2007 episode of Chucklevision - not an accusation that you would expect in such a zany, over-the-top broadcasting environment.

FILMED WITH GREG: The Chuckle Brothers

Greg had only made his debut in children’s TV four years earlier and was happy to have been given the opportunity to make a four-figure sum with real-life brothers Barry (who tragically died in August 2018) and Paul Elliott.

Asked to recall his spot with the Chuckles, he said: “Do I remember playing Henry VIII on the Chuckle Brothers - of course I do! I am never going to forget it in my life!”

Speaking on Capital Breakfast, Davies said: “I auditioned to play Henry VIII on The Chuckle Brothers, and in the audition, the director said: ‘You’re hamming it up a bit.. .calm it down a bit.’ Can you imagine how much I was over-acting!”

Then he offered unusual information on the financial side of the appearance: “A grand by the way, that’s how much I got paid to play Henry VIII. 2007, that’s big money!”

A clip of the scene was retrieved from the archive and placed on the Classic New CBBC YouTube channel ten years later.

It is also doing the rounds on TikTok.

In the sketch, the late Barry is seen playing the part of a potential wife Philomena for the murderous royal… who falls head over heels in love with “her”.

Tragically, Barry isn’t the only star of that particular sequence who later passed away.

Actress Natasha Collins died from a drug overdose, followed soon by the suicide of her fiancée Mark Speight.

*Greg had appeared on the Capital FM radio show with Jamali Maddix to plug the return of Never Mind The Buzzcocks on Sky.