FROM storing stock in a garage to a 135,000 sq ft warehouse, three stores, 80 staff and a multi-million pound turnover – a Rotherham entrepreneur celebrating two decades in business says 2024 is set to be the biggest yet for his award-winning company.

Mattress Online CEO Steve Adams

Steve Adams, chief executive officer, started Mattress Online 20 years ago from humble beginnings with his then-business partner Steve Kelly.

But not only is the Rotherham-headquartered business now the UK’s leading independent mattress retailer, the firm has just celebrated a bumper year collecting several prestigious industry awards.

In February last year, the company was named one of the UK’s official Top 100 SME Businesses by Elite Business Magazine, ranked at seventh place and also receiving the Elite Business Top 100 Innovation of the Year Award.

Back where it all began - Mattress Online's Steve Adams and Steve Kelly in their garage space

Mattress Online – which has its headquarters on Waddingham Way as well as shops in Rotherham, Sheffield, and Skipton – was also rated the second Fastest Growing Large Business and tenth overall in the Fastest 50 independent Businesses by Ward Hadaway and the Yorkshire Post.

Other achievements included independent body the Growth Index placing the company 79th in the Top 100 fastest-growing UK businesses over the last two years.

CEO Steve (50)said: “To continue to be acknowledged locally and nationally for our work is incredible and it’s a testament to our hard working team as we continue to grow.”

Steve, who had a background in e-commerce and small businesses, found himself sat next to Steve Kelly – who had experience in the mattress industry and had seen the success of the ‘Argos model’ - at an event in September 2003.

Mattress Online

The pair got chatting and seeing a niche in the market, the conversation eventually led to the two going into business together and launching the first Mattress Online website in December that year.

The early days were based out of both men's homes, where garages were full of mattresses, but, after eventually running out of room, the duo decided to make Mattress Online their focus and their full-time job.

They moved the business to Rotherham in 2005, establishing warehousing as well as acquiring their first bricks and mortar store at The Bed Shop, Parkgate.

The pair witnessed the steady success of Mattress Online for the next 14 years, with Steve Adams became the CEO and sole owner in 2019 when Steve Kelly retired from the business.

Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce's Shane Young with Mattress Online CEO Steve Adams

There have, of course, been challenges along the way as well as highlights.

Steve said: “The financial crisis of 2008 was a difficult time for businesses, and Mattress Online was no exception – we came very close to losing it all.

“Had we not navigated through it by making big changes and dramatic savings we might not have survived.

“In contrast, the demands of consumers during the pandemic had its own challenges but we were able to again pivot the business very quickly and adapt – having cash in the bank to buy stock and an agile delivery model put us front and centre to fulfil the orders coming in, as quickly as possible.”

During the pandemic, Mattress Online saw turnover leap to £37.5m fuelled by stay-at-home spending on DIY and homeware.

“That growth was underpinned by the in-house development team,” said Steve, “who continually innovate and find smarter ways to use technology to make the customer experience slicker.

“We feel lucky to employ some of the most loyal and hard-working people in the industry, many of whom come from Rotherham.

“In 2022 we recognised long-service and are proud to say there's over 250 years combined service among our 80 staff.”

Customers have also rated Mattress Online as ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, with 95 per cent saying they would buy from the company again.

Steve has also seen industry trends change over the last two decades.

“Over the last 20 years the importance of sustainability and recycling has risen across all sectors,” he said.

“We introduced a non-profit mattress recycling service in 2015 and demand for that only increases. “It’s great to see the whole mattress industry getting on board, but we feel more must be done by central government to make it uniform.

“From a product point of view, I’ve seen rolled mattresses become almost the norm.

“Back in 2003 they were the very first product Mattress Online sold and weren’t common – now they’re a huge part of the market due to their quick and easy transportation and affordability.

“It’s also worth noting over 50 per cent of all mattress and bed shopping is now done online, and 20 years ago that was unheard of.

“Mattress Online were pioneers of our sector.”

The company is not ready to rest just yet, with Steve and the team pushing forward with an ambitious 'clicks and mortar' expansion plan – blending its online model with a high-street retail approach – with a goal of a total of ten physical stores over the next four years.

“After going from strength to strength in 2023 and winning multiple awards, 2024 is set to be the biggest yet,” said Steve.

Shane Young, Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber operations director, added: “It’s great to celebrate local business success, and we are delighted to recognise Mattress Online, who have achieved 20 years in business.

"Steve and the team have built a fantastic growing business and continue to go from strength to strength.

"Recently I spent time with Steve discussing what the future would look like for the business and they have an exciting journey ahead, with expansion plans across the wider Yorkshire region.