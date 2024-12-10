'Try something new' – call from non-profit, friendly society

Oddfellows

A SOUTH Yorkshire and North Derbyshire-based friendship group is encouraging older adults in the area to try something new in later life.

Oddfellows, a group of around 700 mostly retired local members, organises a wide variety of local events and activities.

Julie Davis, social events organiser, said: “We believe that it’s never too late to try something new, but we know people sometimes need some inspiration or someone to do it alongside.

“This is where we come in.

“We’ve a ready-made set of friends right here who are all eager to keep life interesting by having a go at new and interesting activities.

“And we organise and host it all, too.

“Whether you like getting crafty, hope to discover a new lunch spot or want to listen to local speakers, you might just find your new favourite pastime with us.”

For more information contact [email protected] visit www.oddfellows.co.uk/ or find the group on Facebook @OddfellowsSouthYorkshire.