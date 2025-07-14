Trusts 'strengthen partnership' with shared board roles

'STRONG PARTNERSHIP': Dr Mike Richmond

TWO healthcare trusts are “strengthening their partnership working” by adding additional shared posts across the organisations.

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust and Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust have announced that Dr Mike Richmond has become chair of Barnsley Hospital alongside his existing chair post in Rotherham, which he has held since January 2024.

This will be on an interim basis of 12 months.

Sheena McDonnell, who was the previous chair at Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust for the last three years, is moving to a new role at the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Richard Jenkins, joint chief executive of Rotherham and Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trusts, said: “We believe the appointment of Mike as chair of both Trusts will strengthen the existing partnership while maintaining each organisation’s independence, local accountability and focus.”

Chris Thickett has also become the joint chief finance officer across both trusts. Chris has worked as director of Finance at Barnsley Hospital since April 2019.

Dr Jenkins added: “This joint director role is the latest in a number of shared posts across both trusts as the organisations seek to balance their independence and local delivery of services with having a supportive, strong partnership.”