Trust wants to hear about your healthcare heroes
Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust’s annual Proud Awards recognise and celebrate the people who providing the best care possible for patients, whether on the wards or in community settings, in patients’ own homes or behind the scenes.
The Public Recognition Award is an opportunity for patients and their loved ones to nominate an individual or team who have helped to deliver outstanding healthcare.
In recognition of the impact they have on patients and their families, members of the public are also able to nominate members of the trust’s army of volunteers – easily identified by their blue t-shirts - for the Volunteer of the Year Award.
Trust staff can nominate across another ten categories, including Unsung Hero, Clinical and Non-Clinical Team of the Year and Inspiring Leader.
In 2024, the Public Recognition Award was presented to the Dermatology team, while volunteers on Ward B5 took home the Volunteer of the Year Award.
To nominate a member of staff or team for the 2025 Public Recognition Award, patients or their families can complete an online nomination form on the trust’s website – https://www.therotherhamft.nhs.uk/proud-awards.
Please include as much detail as possible, providing the name of the individual or team, where they work, and specific examples of your experience.
The closing date for nominations is Monday, April 21 2025.
Winners will be announced at the glittering awards evening on Friday, June 20 at Magna in Rotherham.
