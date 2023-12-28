A LEARNING trust's focus on staff wellbeing has resulted in two of its schools striking gold.

Maltby Manor Academy - David Horrigan, executive director – primary education, Nicki Hollinger, deputy safeguarding lead, Cat Wilby, principal

Maltby Manor Academy has become the first organisation in Rotherham to earn the Gold standard in the Be Well at Work awards, closely followed by Wath Academy who became the first secondary school in the borough to achieve the Gold award.

The Be Well at Work programme is a free service which is designed to help organisations develop their support offer and prioritise the wellbeing of employees.

Both of the academies are part of Maltby Learning Trust, which looks after 5,400 students and employs more than 650 members of staff.

David Sutton, chief executive officer of the trust, said: “We are thrilled that all of our academies are taking part in Public Health Rotherham’s Be Well at Work award and are working towards the gold standard.

“It is fantastic that Maltby Manor Academy and Wath Academy have become the first primary and secondary schools in Rotherham to reach this important milestone and is a further indication of our commitment to promoting a healthy workplace and investing in our people.

“We have been working with the public health team since 2020 in respect of the South Yorkshire Workplace Health 'Be Well at Work' award.

“This award provides a framework around which we can build the best practice in terms of workplace health and wellbeing and ultimately ensures that Maltby Learning Trust is a great place to work.”