Trust shortlisted for two Nursing Times Workforce Awards

'DEDICATION': Erica Worley, clinical educator in the Urgent and Emergency Care Centre

A HEALTHCARE trust has received two nominations at this year’s Nursing Times Workforce Awards.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust has been shortlisted for Best Employer for Diversity and Inclusion, while one of its A&E staff members has been highlighted in the Practice Educator of the Year category.

The awards recognise the “positive impacts made to the nursing profession and highlight projects, initiatives, and people who make organisations a great place to work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust has been shortlisted for its ReSTORE programme which has the aim of “nurturing a diverse workplace that creates opportunities for all, regardless of their background”.

The ReSTORE programme has been helping refugees with a nursing background from their home countries to register with the Nursing and Midwifery Council and find employment locally within the trust.

Chief nurse Helen Dobson said: “The contributions of our ReSTORE nurses have been invaluable.

“By supporting those who have chosen to make the local area their home to continue a career they love, we are enriching our community with their diverse experiences and perspectives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erica Worley, clinical educator in the Urgent and Emergency Care Centre, has been shortlisted for her contributions to staff retention, education and recruitment within the UECC with initiatives such as personalised welcome gifts and thorough induction processes for newly qualified nurses.

Helen Dobson added: “Erica's dedication to training and development has led to improved patient outcomes and satisfaction.

“To see her recognised for her continued dedication to the service is a fantastic way to recognise the transformative power of her work here at the trust.”

The winners will be announced at the awards event in London on Wednesday, November 26.