Trust looking to strengthen board with fresh faces

A CULTURE and leisure trust is on the hunt for new trustees to join its board at a “crucial point” in its journey.

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust has embarked on a search as part of its “ongoing commitment to enhancing the cultural, leisure and wellbeing offerings in the City of Doncaster.”

DCLT manages key leisure and culture venues across the city including the Doncaster Dome, Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Choose Fitness Balby, and Edlington Leisure Centre.

The trust is now looking to strengthen its board with the appointment of new individuals who can bring “fresh perspectives and expertise” to help guide the organisation's future.

Andrew Burden, chair of DCLT, said: "We're at a crucial point in our journey, with significant investments being made in our facilities, such as the £14.4million refurbishment of the Doncaster Dome.

“Arts and culture also plays a big role in our wider portfolio and is key to our future business planning.

“This includes the Arts Council-funded Creative People and Places – Right Up Our Street, Cast Theatre and the Social Isolation Alliance.

“It is an important time for us to boost our dedicated, passionate board of trustees, to enhance the governance and leadership of the organisation.”

The current board consists of six members, including Andrew Burden, Richard Byrne, Cllr Nigel Ball, Peter Gleadhall, Marek Gutowski, and Melanie Hewitt.

DCLT is now seeking to expand this team with new trustees who can serve for up to three terms of three years each.

"We're particularly interested in individuals with backgrounds in health, funding acquisition, and capital projects or construction,” added Andrew.

“These skills will be invaluable as we continue to develop and improve our facilities and services across Doncaster.”

The search for new trustees also comes at a key time for DCLT, as it continues to play a pivotal role in supporting the health and wellbeing of Doncaster residents.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply, bringing their passion for community development and their expertise to help shape the future of culture and leisure in Doncaster.

For more information contact [email protected] by email or view the online trustees pack by visiting www.dclt.co.uk/trustee-recruitment/.