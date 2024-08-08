Trust appoints its first chief allied health professional

Andy Brammer has joined Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust
A HEALTHCARE trust has announced the recruitment of its first chief allied health professional.

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust has appointed Andy Brammer – previously divisional director for clinical support services and a diagnostic radiographer by background – who began in post earlier this year.

As chief AHP, Andy will provide professional leadership and direction to the trust’s AHP, and AHP support workforce.

Allied health professionals are collectively the third-largest workforce in the NHS, following nurses and doctors, respectively.

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust employs more than 500 AHP and AHP support colleagues working in nine of the 14 recognised professional groups under the AHP title, in roles including dietitians, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, diagnostic radiographers and speech and language therapists.

Andy said: “Although chief AHP is a new role for the trust in Rotherham, we’ve seen similar appointments at trusts throughout the country, and I’m very much looking forward to supporting and representing our valuable and diverse AHP and AHP support workforce.”

