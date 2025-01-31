Checks: Police are focusing on HGVs

POLICE in South Yorkshire are involved in a two week road safety campaign focused on commercial vehicles.

Their work will follow a broad remit, with an acknowledgement that heavy vehicles are more likely to cause harm if they are not maintained properly, or are driven with incorrect and insecure loads.

But officers wills be out to educate truckers about the risks of being targeted for their cargo or fuel.

Police regularly carry out joint operations with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to ensure vehicles travelling around or through South Yorkshire are legal and safe.

Figures from 2023 show 281,651 heavy goods vehicles failed an MOT test and more than seven million cars and vans also failed.

In the days ahead, officers setting up check sites across the county, checking the weight, load, and condition of vehicles.

Insp Brandon Brown said: “Laws are there to protect people, innocent people who may lose their lives because of others’ irresponsible actions.”